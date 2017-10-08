Your Neighbor's Religion

St. Paul United Methodist Church 2000 Douglass Blvd, Louisville, Kentucky 40205

Your Neighbor's Religion

Your Neighbor's Religion is a series of classes, aimed to educate us on various religions that are practiced in Louisville. This is an opportunity to learn about different religions, our neighbors, and how we can become a strong, supportive community.

The class will be held every 2nd Sunday of the month starting August 13 from 5:00pm-6:30pm, with a time for questions at the end.These classes are free and open to anyone in the community.

October's class will explore the Buddhist faith. Anne Walter and Geshe lead the discussion.

For more information visit  stpaulchurchky.org

St. Paul United Methodist Church 2000 Douglass Blvd, Louisville, Kentucky 40205
502-459-1595
