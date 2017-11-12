Your Neighbor's Religion

Your Neighbor's Religion is a series of classes, aimed to educate us on various religions that are practiced in Louisville. This is an opportunity to learn about different religions, our neighbors, and how we can become a strong, supportive community.

The class will be held every 2nd Sunday of the month starting August 13 from 5:00pm-6:30pm, with a time for questions at the end.These classes are free and open to anyone in the community.

November's class will focus on the Islamic Faith. Haleh Karimi, Executive Director of Interfaith Paths to Peace, leads the discussion.

This is the last class in the 4-part Your Neighbor's Religion series. This November class is followed by a soup supper and free concert by Harry Pickens, acclaimed pianist.

For more information visit stpaulchurchky.org