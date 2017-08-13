Your Neighbor's Religion

Your Neighbor's Religion is a series of classes, aimed to educate us on various religions that are practiced in Louisville. This is an opportunity to learn about different religions, our neighbors, and how we can become a strong, supportive community.

The class will be held every 2nd Sunday of the month starting August 13 from 5:00pm-6:30pm, with a time for questions at the end.These classes are free and open to anyone in the community.

August 13th's class will explore the Jewish Faith. Rabbi Gaylia Rooks will lead the discussion.

For more information visit stpaulchurchky.org