Networking Luncheon with Laurie Preston

The upcoming luncheon features Laurie Preston, an award winning stage, screen and voice over artist. Preston has recently starred in Belle Brezing and the Gilded Age of the Bluegrass - a new 60-minute documentary film adaptation of the recently published book Madam Belle written by Mary Jean Wall - produced by High Impact Productions for Public Television. Laurie Preston also payed Belle in the 2011 Actors Guild of Lexington's production of Belle Brezing by Lexington author and playwright Margaret Price. Preston's fascination with character, psychology and history has been a constant motivation in her journey as an actor on stage across the United States, but Belle Brezing has been a particular fascination. Among other topics Laurie will also discuss the actor's transition process to character. The film Belle Brezing and the Gilded age of the Bluegrass is scheduled to be shown via KET/PBS in April. Preston is currently a private theatre teacher, an actress and works for the Blue Grass Community Foundation.

Thursday, April 13, 11:30AM - 1:30PM

First Presbyterian Church | 171 Market Street

$25 Register Now

For more information call 859.321.1341 or visit ArtConnectsLex.org