Never Forget: Quilts from the 9/11 Memorial & Museum

The National Quilt Museum is honored to host a collection of quilts from the 9/11 Memorial & Museum for an exclusive exhibition in commemoration of the 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks, which killed 2,977 people, and the 1993 World Trade Center bombing, which killed six.

For more information call (270) 442-8856 or visit quiltmuseum.org/NeverForget