New Exhibits: Tall Girl & Quilts of the Lakota

National Quilt Museum 215 Jefferson St, Paducah, Kentucky 42001

New Exhibits: Tall Girl & Quilts of the Lakota

Tall Girl - On exhibit through January 16, 2018

Carol Larson explores what it was like to have her growth intentionally stunted when she was an adolescent because it was thought at the time that tall girls could have fewer opportunities in life.  

"This is a story of body image, mixed messages, healing, personal courage, stamina, and acceptance. Through manipulation of cloth and stitch, I healed my heart and body."

Quilts of the Lakota - On exhibit through January 16, 2018

Members of the Lakota Sioux have transposed their heritage of painted buffalo robes to star quilts that maintain their cultural and tribal identity.

For more information visit quiltmuseum.org

National Quilt Museum 215 Jefferson St, Paducah, Kentucky 42001
