Kentucky Horse Park 4089 Iron Works Parkway, Lexington, Kentucky 40511

The new home & remodeling marketplace re-imagined! Dream it. Design it. Build it. Live it. The 2019 Central Kentucky Home Expo will be your destination to find the latest and greatest trends to make your home a dream come true! Exhibitors include remodeling & new home building companies, lighting, flooring, gutters, HVAC systems, windows, designers, security systems, appliances, televisions, bath fixtures, sheds, tubs, landscaping, lawn equipment, and lots of other vendors to assist you in making your home all it can be!

For more information call (859) 621-1592 or visit biacentralky.com

Kentucky Horse Park 4089 Iron Works Parkway, Lexington, Kentucky 40511
