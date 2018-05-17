New Roots 7th Annual Strawberry Jamm Festival

New Roots is so happy to be hosting our Seventh Annual Strawberry Jamm Festival on Thursday, May 17, 2018 at Redeemer Lutheran Church!

WHO: Anyone and everyone! We welcome guests of all ages, and have activities for children, including our special guests the strawberry fairies, princesses and queens!

WHAT: A celebration of good food, community, and the kick off of the 2018 growing season.

WHERE: Redeemer Lutheran Church (3640 River Park Drive, Louisville, Kentucky 40211)

​

WHEN: Thursday, May 17 from 4:30 to 7:00 p.m.

ORDERING METHODS: You may place your strawberry order by Monday May 14th, and submit payment in one of the following ways:

- Visiting the New Roots World Headquarters (1800 Portland Avenue; Louisville, KY 40203) to order and pay with cash, credit card, debit card, or SNAP benefits

- Calling 502.509.6770 to order and pay over the phone with credit card, debit card, or SNAP benefits

- Order online here: https://www.newroots.shop/store/c22/strawberry-jamm-festival

A quart of berries costs $3.50 and a gallon of berries costs $13. A small surcharge is included on all debit/credit card orders to cover the cost of processing.

All strawberries must be pre-ordered. Guests must attend the festival to pick up their pre-ordered strawberries. All strawberries not picked up by 7 PM will be donated.

*A limited number of gallons will be available for sale during the festival.

Strawberries are grown by our partner VanMeter Farm, a fifth generation small family farm, in Clarkson, Kentucky. vanmeterfamilyfarm.com/

For more information call 502-509-6770 or visit newroots.org