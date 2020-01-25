New Shows at Morehead State's Star Theater

Morehead State's Star Theater, located in the Space Science Center, has three new programs planned for January.

Shows are held each Saturday throughout the month at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

The 11 a.m. family show this month is "Stars: The Powerhouses of the Universe." Narrated by Mark Hamill, it focuses on the lives of the stars, how they are born, how they die and how human understanding of the stars has changed over time. From Native Americans to Newton, from the electromagnetic spectrum to Einstein, we will explore nebulae, star clusters, pulsars, black holes and more.

Join us at 1 p.m. to see "Awesome Light II." Using the large telescopes at the summit of Maunakea in Hawaii, like the James Clerk Maxwell, the Submillimeter Array, Caltech Submillimeter and Very Long Base Array observatories, we will explore star-forming regions, Jupiter's atmosphere and stunning submillimeter views of M51 and M87.

Following each full-dome video presentation, we will provide a live star talk highlighting our Kentucky skies. We'll show you the planets, stars and constellations you can see in your backyard the night of the show.

At 4 p.m. is "Laser Hypnotica." Techno music and lasers go together perfectly, and that is the mix that is Hypnotica. This program offers a mixture of techno and ambient electronic music taken directly from the late-night rave scene. Reflecting influences from hip-hop, soul and pop, this dance-based program with a rock-band feel will entertain the audience with pulsing beats, incredible imagery and dazzling laser light effects.

Tickets for planetarium shows are $3 for adults, $2 for seniors and children five and older and free to children under four and MSU faculty, staff and students. Tickets for laser shows are $7 for adults, $6 for seniors and children five and older and free to children under four and MSU faculty, staff and students.

For more information, visit moreheadstate.edu/startheater, email startheater@moreheadstate.edu or call 606-783-9593.