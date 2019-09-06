New Vocations Charity Thoroughbred Show

The Fifth Annual New Vocations Kentucky All-Thoroughbred Charity Horse Show is a hunter, jumper, dressage, western dressage, equitation and pleasure event that spotlights Thoroughbreds and emphasizes their careers beyond racing. Held in conjunction with The Jockey Club Thoroughbred Incentive Program Championships, the show caters specifically to Thoroughbreds, whether they have recently retired from the track or are seasoned show horses.

For more information call (330) 518-9001 or visit newvocations.org