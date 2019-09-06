New Vocations Charity Thoroughbred Show

to Google Calendar - New Vocations Charity Thoroughbred Show - 2019-09-06 08:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - New Vocations Charity Thoroughbred Show - 2019-09-06 08:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - New Vocations Charity Thoroughbred Show - 2019-09-06 08:00:00 iCalendar - New Vocations Charity Thoroughbred Show - 2019-09-06 08:00:00

Kentucky Horse Park 4089 Iron Works Parkway, Lexington, Kentucky 40511

New Vocations Charity Thoroughbred Show

The Fifth Annual New Vocations Kentucky All-Thoroughbred Charity Horse Show is a hunter, jumper, dressage, western dressage, equitation and pleasure event that spotlights Thoroughbreds and emphasizes their careers beyond racing. Held in conjunction with The Jockey Club Thoroughbred Incentive Program Championships, the show caters specifically to Thoroughbreds, whether they have recently retired from the track or are seasoned show horses.

For more information call (330) 518-9001 or visit newvocations.org

Info

Kentucky Horse Park 4089 Iron Works Parkway, Lexington, Kentucky 40511 View Map
Kids & Family, Sports
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - New Vocations Charity Thoroughbred Show - 2019-09-06 08:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - New Vocations Charity Thoroughbred Show - 2019-09-06 08:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - New Vocations Charity Thoroughbred Show - 2019-09-06 08:00:00 iCalendar - New Vocations Charity Thoroughbred Show - 2019-09-06 08:00:00