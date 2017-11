New Year’s Eve Weekend at Shaker Village

Leave the holiday madness behind for a relaxing New Year’s evening at Shaker Village.

Package includes

Overnight accommodations at The Inn

Hot breakfast buffet at The Trustees’ Table

10 percent off retail purchases in The Shops

Complimentary village admission

Package starts at $144.00 for single occupancy or $158.00 for two adults.

Rates valid Dec. 29 – Jan. 2

For more information visit shakervillageky.org