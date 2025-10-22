New Year’s Eve 2026 at Howl at the Moon Louisville
to
Howl at the Moon Louisville 434 S. 4th St , Louisville, Kentucky 40202
Howl at the Moon
Includes live music, premium open bar, dinner buffet and a champagne toast at midnight!
New Year’s Eve 2026 at Howl at the Moon Louisville
Are you ready to have the best New Year’s Eve Party to date? Then book a New Year’s Eve package with Howl at the Moon Louisville! Located in Fourth Street Live!, our fabulous NYE party packages offer you and your friends everything you need to kiss 2025 goodbye, and start the New Year having a blast. 2026 will not know what hit it. Come to Louisville’s best New Year’s Eve Party!
Champagne Supernova-Seating Package
$140 per person
Guaranteed reserved seating*
Premium open bar from 7PM-12AM
Dinner buffet from 7PM-9PM
Champagne toast at midnight
4th St Live! Admission included
Must arrive between 7-9PM
Just Dance-Standing Room Only
$50 per person
Free admission and guaranteed entry
Premium open bar from 9PM-12AM
Standing room only
4th St Live! Admission included
Must arrive between 9PM-12AM
For more information contact louisvilleevents@howlatthemoon.com, call 312-644-2262, or visit howlatthemoon.com/nye .