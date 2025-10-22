× Expand Howl at the Moon Includes live music, premium open bar, dinner buffet and a champagne toast at midnight!

New Year’s Eve 2026 at Howl at the Moon Louisville

Are you ready to have the best New Year’s Eve Party to date? Then book a New Year’s Eve package with Howl at the Moon Louisville! Located in Fourth Street Live!, our fabulous NYE party packages offer you and your friends everything you need to kiss 2025 goodbye, and start the New Year having a blast. 2026 will not know what hit it. Come to Louisville’s best New Year’s Eve Party!

Champagne Supernova-Seating Package

$140 per person

Guaranteed reserved seating*

Premium open bar from 7PM-12AM

Dinner buffet from 7PM-9PM

Champagne toast at midnight

4th St Live! Admission included

Must arrive between 7-9PM

Just Dance-Standing Room Only

$50 per person

Free admission and guaranteed entry

Premium open bar from 9PM-12AM

Standing room only

4th St Live! Admission included

Must arrive between 9PM-12AM

For more information contact louisvilleevents@howlatthemoon.com, call 312-644-2262, or visit howlatthemoon.com/nye .