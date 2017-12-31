New Year's Eve at Anoosh Bistro

This New Year’s Eve, ring in 2018 with family and friends over a meal worth celebrating at Anoosh Bistro. Chef Anoosh Shariat will offer two festive prix fixe menus Sunday, Dec. 31.

An early three-course dinner is available from 5 to 6:30 p.m. for $75 per person, plus tax and gratuity.

Or, diners can choose a later four-course seating beginning at 8 p.m. for $85 per person, plus tax and gratuity. In addition to choice of appetizer, soup or salad, and dessert, entrée options include beef tenderloin, rack of lamb, halibut, lobster and a chef’s whim vegetarian dish.

Wine pairings and a full bar will also be available for purchase and toasting the New Year.

For reservations or more information call 502-690-6585 or visit anooshbistro.com