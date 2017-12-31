New Year's Eve at Anoosh Bistro

Anoosh Bistro 4864 Brownsboro Road, Louisville, Kentucky 40222

New Year's Eve at Anoosh Bistro

This New Year’s Eve, ring in 2018 with family and friends over a meal worth celebrating at Anoosh Bistro. Chef Anoosh Shariat will offer two festive prix fixe menus Sunday, Dec. 31.

An early three-course dinner is available from 5 to 6:30 p.m. for $75 per person, plus tax and gratuity.

Or, diners can choose a later four-course seating beginning at 8 p.m. for $85 per person, plus tax and gratuity. In addition to choice of appetizer, soup or salad, and dessert, entrée options include beef tenderloin, rack of lamb, halibut, lobster and a chef’s whim vegetarian dish.

Wine pairings and a full bar will also be available for purchase and toasting the New Year.

For reservations or more information call 502-690-6585 or visit anooshbistro.com

Info
Anoosh Bistro 4864 Brownsboro Road, Louisville, Kentucky 40222
Food & Drink
502-690-6585
