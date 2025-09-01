× Expand New Year's Eve Celebration featuring DV8 with DJ Jason New Year's Eve Celebration featuring DV8 with DJ Jason

Join us for the ultimate New Year's Eve celebration and make memories that will last a lifetime! We're pulling out all the stops to ensure you kick off 2026 in spectacular style.

Your All-Inclusive Night of Exhilaration Includes:

- DV8 LIVE! Get ready to hit the dance floor as Cincinnati's premier classic rock band, DV8, brings down the house with powerhouse vocals and legendary hits from the '70s to today!

- DJ Jason will set the perfect vibe, starting the night with his electrifying mixes and keeping you grooving during all band breaks.

- ALL-INCLUSIVE LUXURY! Indulge in an open bar, delectable appetizers, a lavish buffet dinner, and a celebratory champagne toast as the clock strikes midnight.

This isn't just a party - it's going to be the highlight of your year! Don't miss out on the most anticipated New Year's Eve event. Secure your spot for December 31, 2025, and let's roar into the New Year together!

URL:

Tickets: https://go.evvnt.com/3224921-0?pid=11713

Date and Time: Wed, 31 Dec 2025 20:00 - Thu, 01 Jan 2026 01:00

Venue details: Receptions Event Centers, 1379 Donaldson Highway, Erlanger, Kentucky, 41018, United States

Prices:

Single: USD 125.00,

Couples: USD 225.00,

VIP Single: USD 150.00,

VIP Single Front Row: USD 175.00

For more information call 8597462700 or visit receptionsinc.com

Artists / Speakers: DV8, DJ Jason