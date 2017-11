New Year's Eve Celebration at Rough River Dam

Enjoy a New Year's get away at one of the state's premiere parks. The evening package includes one night lodge room, Prime Rib Dinner Buffet for 2, music by Diamondback Band, party favors, Champagne toast at midnight and a breakfast buffet for 2. Space is limited. Call to make your reservation. $189.00 plus taxes

For more information call 270-257-2311 or visit parks.ky.gov