× Expand West Main Crafting Co. White Oak Fashioned

New Year's Eve Dinner at West Main Crafting Co.

Celebrate New Year’s Eve in unprecedented style with an extraordinary dinner to rival all others. West Main Crafting Co. is offering two menus for this evening: a Yukimuro (snow-aged) A5 Wagyu & Bourbon pairing menu and a five-course Cocktail Pairing Menu–equally fabulous, and for different diets and wallets.

The five-course cocktail pairing menu is a little closer to the beating heart of our kitchen, the celebration of quality, often local ingredients and the belief in minimizing waste as much as possible. We will be sharing this menu, alongside the Wagyu & Bourbon menu, in a single seating beginning at 8.30pm on New Year’s Eve, and expect the meal to last between 2.5 and 3 hours. The menu and pairings can be found below, with options for both the second and fourth courses. Tickets for the five-course Yukimuro A5 Wagyu menu with pairings are $130 per person (gratuity included), and $95 for the food menu, with drinks à la carte. Spaces for this event are limited, so email us at guestservices@westmain.com to reserve your ticket and a table.

—

First:

Salmon Canape of pastrami-cured, cold-smoked Scottish Salmon with American salmon caviar, potato dumpling, lemon-poppy seed curd, and a fennel frond, paired with a Chrysanthemum.

Second:

Forrest Mushroom & Pumpkin Potage of foraged Chicken of the Woods Mushrooms, cheese pumpkin, roasted pumpkin seed, and house chili powder, paired with a Sparkling Stone Fence.

or

Brussels & Guanciale, a warm salad of shaved brussels, carrots, and red onion, with crispy house-cured jowl bacon from our Whole Hog Program, toasted walnut, and a warm guanciale fat & apple cider vinaigrette. This salad is also paired with the Sparkling Stone Fence, a palate-cleansing cocktail perfect for this second course.

Third:

Risotto & Mushroom, a risotto of fresh bay leaf and wheat berries, with Hen of the Woods bouillon, Perignod truffle, and a Parmigiano Reggiano frico, served with our signature White Oak Fashioned cocktail.

Fourth:

Kentucky Lamb Ragu made with braised lamb from Four Hills Farm, Hen of the Woods bolognese, farm egg pasta, Parmigiano Reggiano, and tarragon cream, paired with the Orchid Scout.

or

Duck Poutine with confit duck leg, Yukon gold potato skin with crispy guanciale, Taleggio, cultured dairy and onions, and duck gelée “bouillon” cubes, paired with the House Sazerac.

or

Mushroom Scrapple, a free-formed mushroom and buckwheat sausage, with pomme purée, Perignod truffle, champagne-pickled dehydrated cherry tomatoes, black garlic, and parsley oil, paired with the Cedar Plank.

Dessert:

We’re calling this dessert course an “Apple Pretending to be a Pear,” a pâté à choux with crhaquelin, filled with apple compote, rosemary mousse, and candied pecan, paired with a glass of Sparkling Wine

If you're searching for something more unique, West Main Crafting Co. will feature one of the world’s rarest proteins, snow-aged A5 Wagyu striploin from Niigata Prefecture, Japan, through a five-course epicurean adventure. This rich and rare product will be showcased through five different preparations with a specific bourbon paired with each. The restaurant will offer this menu during a single 8:30 p.m. seating with the meal expected to last 2.5 to 3 hours. Tickets for the five-course Yukimuro A5 Wagyu menu with pairings are $230 per person (gratuity included), and $185 for the food menu, with drinks à la carte. Servings for this menu are very limited — so email guestservices@westmain.com for reservations. For more information, visit westmain.com.

First Course:

Sashimi-style beef with Kala Namak (“Himalayan Black Salt”) and Perilla

Evan Williams Single Barrel Vintage (86.6 proof)

Second Course:

Beef Tataki lightly seared and sliced with daikon and ponzu

Woodford Reserve Double Oaked (90.4 proof)

Third Course:

Beef Kushiyaki skewers grilled over bourbon barrel briquettes with grilled negi onions and ishuru-maitake caramel

Henry McKenna Single Barrel (100 proof)

Fourth Course:

Japanese peppercorn-crusted Pittsburg steak with Okinawan sweet potato purée and togarashi smoke-infused yolks

Maker’s Mark Wood Finishing Series 2019 Limited Release: Stave Profile RC6 (108.2 proof)

Fifth Course:

Fondue service celebrating A5 Wagyu striploin’s rich tallow with an assortment of sweets including black banana bread, cheese pumpkin bread and lemon coffee cake

House-infused liqueur of Basil Hayden’s and cacao nibs

For more information call (859) 618-6318 or visit westmain.com/blog/new-years-eve-2019/