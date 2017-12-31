New Year's Eve Dinner at Woodford Reserve

to Google Calendar - New Year's Eve Dinner at Woodford Reserve - 2017-12-31 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - New Year's Eve Dinner at Woodford Reserve - 2017-12-31 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - New Year's Eve Dinner at Woodford Reserve - 2017-12-31 18:00:00 iCalendar - New Year's Eve Dinner at Woodford Reserve - 2017-12-31 18:00:00

Woodford Reserve Distillery 7855 McCracken Pike, Versailles, Kentucky 40383

New Year's Eve Dinner at Woodford Reserve

6:00 pm – Cocktails and Appetizers

6:30 pm – Distillery Tours

8:00 pm – Dinner and Live Music

$100 per person

Ring in the new year with your friends at the Woodford Reserve Distillery. This exclusive evening will feature Distillery tours, live music, incredible food and, of course, Woodford Reserve. A cash bar will be available along with a special gift for our guests. Reservations are limited and guests must be at least 21 years of age to attend. Click here to see the menu. We look forward to reminiscing with you about a wonderful 2017 and celebrating the dawn of 2018!

For more information call (859) 879-1812 or visit woodfordreserve.com

Info
Woodford Reserve Distillery 7855 McCracken Pike, Versailles, Kentucky 40383 View Map
Food & Drink, History, Leisure & Recreation
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - New Year's Eve Dinner at Woodford Reserve - 2017-12-31 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - New Year's Eve Dinner at Woodford Reserve - 2017-12-31 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - New Year's Eve Dinner at Woodford Reserve - 2017-12-31 18:00:00 iCalendar - New Year's Eve Dinner at Woodford Reserve - 2017-12-31 18:00:00

Tags

nov17dec18

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Tuesday

December 5, 2017

Wednesday

December 6, 2017

Thursday

December 7, 2017

Friday

December 8, 2017

Saturday

December 9, 2017

Sunday

December 10, 2017

Monday

December 11, 2017

Submit Yours