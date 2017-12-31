New Year's Eve Dinner at Woodford Reserve

6:00 pm – Cocktails and Appetizers

6:30 pm – Distillery Tours

8:00 pm – Dinner and Live Music

$100 per person

Ring in the new year with your friends at the Woodford Reserve Distillery. This exclusive evening will feature Distillery tours, live music, incredible food and, of course, Woodford Reserve. A cash bar will be available along with a special gift for our guests. Reservations are limited and guests must be at least 21 years of age to attend. Click here to see the menu. We look forward to reminiscing with you about a wonderful 2017 and celebrating the dawn of 2018!

For more information call (859) 879-1812 or visit woodfordreserve.com