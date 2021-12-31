× Expand Planet of the Tapes An interative NYE show with Mandee McKelvey and The Possum!

New Year's Eve with Mandee McKelvey

Join us for a night of entertainment and merriment! First, Louisville's own Mandee McKelvey brings the funny at 9 pm. Then The Possum will join Mandee onstage for some interactive comedy fun as they make predictions for what 2022 will bring. The audience will be encouraged to write up their own short predictions, and they'll be shared by these two goofballs. After that, we party until midnight and beyond. There will be a countdown and a champagne toast. So come ring in the new year at the comfy yet bizarre Planet of the Tapes!

*PROOF OF VACCINATION REQUIRED FOR ENTRY*

There will not be a cover charge for the NYE party following the show. We will be checking for vax cards at the door though.

For more information call (502) 742-1003 or visit eventvesta.com/events/11664/t/tickets