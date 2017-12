New Year's Eve Party at Hotel Covington

Ring in the New Year at our Second Annual New Year's Eve Party!

Tickets are $15 in advance, $25 at the door -- including a Champagne toast at midnight.

Drink Specials include:

$45 Champagne bottles

$10 Coppin's Old Fashioned

$10 Tropical Voids

$5 Craft Beer

$9 glasses of wine

VIP New Year's Eve is also available, including a 7-course dinner and open bar ($250).

For more information call (859) 905-6600 or visit hotelcovington.com