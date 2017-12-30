New Year’s Festivities at the Brown Hotel

Toast to 2018 with family and friends at the iconic Brown Hotel. On Saturday, Dec. 30 and Sunday, Dec. 31, the English Grill will offer three elegant dining options, a three-course early seating from 5 to 6:30 p.m., a five-course meal from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., and a late-night three-course menu at 10 p.m. The cost for each is $75, $125 and $50, respectively, plus tax and gratuity. The hotel’s plush Lobby Bar will also be open for imbibing and revelry with a selection of more than 100 bourbons and a midnight balloon drop on New Year’s Eve. Guests can continue celebrations on New Year’s Day with a “hangover brunch” buffet in J. Graham’s Cafe from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Make a weekend of it with an overnight stay; special hotel packages are available for booking.

For more information or to make a reservation call (502) 583-1234 or visit brownhotel.com