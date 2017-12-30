New Year’s Festivities at the Brown Hotel

to Google Calendar - New Year’s Festivities at the Brown Hotel - 2017-12-30 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - New Year’s Festivities at the Brown Hotel - 2017-12-30 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - New Year’s Festivities at the Brown Hotel - 2017-12-30 17:00:00 iCalendar - New Year’s Festivities at the Brown Hotel - 2017-12-30 17:00:00

The Brown Hotel 335 West Broadway, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

New Year’s Festivities at the Brown Hotel

Toast to 2018 with family and friends at the iconic Brown Hotel. On Saturday, Dec. 30 and Sunday, Dec. 31, the English Grill will offer three elegant dining options, a three-course early seating from 5 to 6:30 p.m., a five-course meal from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., and a late-night three-course menu at 10 p.m. The cost for each is $75, $125 and $50, respectively, plus tax and gratuity. The hotel’s plush Lobby Bar will also be open for imbibing and revelry with a selection of more than 100 bourbons and a midnight balloon drop on New Year’s Eve. Guests can continue celebrations on New Year’s Day with a “hangover brunch” buffet in J. Graham’s Cafe from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Make a weekend of it with an overnight stay; special hotel packages are available for booking.

For more information or to make a reservation call (502) 583-1234 or visit brownhotel.com

Info
The Brown Hotel 335 West Broadway, Louisville, Kentucky 40202 View Map
Food & Drink
502-209-7346
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - New Year’s Festivities at the Brown Hotel - 2017-12-30 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - New Year’s Festivities at the Brown Hotel - 2017-12-30 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - New Year’s Festivities at the Brown Hotel - 2017-12-30 17:00:00 iCalendar - New Year’s Festivities at the Brown Hotel - 2017-12-30 17:00:00

Tags

nov17dec18

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Wednesday

December 6, 2017

Thursday

December 7, 2017

Friday

December 8, 2017

Saturday

December 9, 2017

Sunday

December 10, 2017

Monday

December 11, 2017

Tuesday

December 12, 2017

Submit Yours