New Years at the Brick in Madisonville

The Brick 11 West Center Street, Kentucky 42421

Ring in 2026 at The Brick with a special New Year’s Eve performance by DJ Flamingo!

Madisonville, get ready for a night built on energy, emotion, and nonstop music. This New Year’s Eve, Flamingotism takes over The Brick with a full live mashup performance across four decks — blending EDM, rock, pop, funk, soul, disco, house, urban hip-hop and unexpected surprises into a one-of-a-kind celebration. Live beat synced visual creation and laser light show shining!

MIDNIGHT HITS DIFFERENT WHEN THE MUSIC IS ON FIRE.

What to expect:

 4-Deck Live Mashups

 Live Beat Visualizer + Laser Light Show

 The full Flamingotism experience

 High-energy countdown moment

 Genuine. Risky. Present. All night long.

Event Details:

 Doors open at 7:30 PM

 The Brick, Madisonville, KY

 NO COVER — FREE ENTRY

 21+ only

 Food donations welcome for The Salvation Army

Whether you’re coming to dance, unwind, or kick off 2026 with something unforgettable, this is the New Year’s Eve party in Madisonville and Western Kentucky.

Bring your friends. Bring your energy.

Let’s light up the last night of the year together.

For more information visit facebook.com/events/1387591649678650

