New Years at the Brick in Madisonville
to
The Brick 11 West Center Street, Kentucky 42421
DJ Flaming/The Brick
Event Info Graphic
Ring in 2026 at The Brick with a special New Year’s Eve performance by DJ Flamingo!
Madisonville, get ready for a night built on energy, emotion, and nonstop music. This New Year’s Eve, Flamingotism takes over The Brick with a full live mashup performance across four decks — blending EDM, rock, pop, funk, soul, disco, house, urban hip-hop and unexpected surprises into a one-of-a-kind celebration. Live beat synced visual creation and laser light show shining!
MIDNIGHT HITS DIFFERENT WHEN THE MUSIC IS ON FIRE.
What to expect:
4-Deck Live Mashups
Live Beat Visualizer + Laser Light Show
The full Flamingotism experience
High-energy countdown moment
Genuine. Risky. Present. All night long.
Event Details:
Doors open at 7:30 PM
The Brick, Madisonville, KY
NO COVER — FREE ENTRY
21+ only
Food donations welcome for The Salvation Army
Whether you’re coming to dance, unwind, or kick off 2026 with something unforgettable, this is the New Year’s Eve party in Madisonville and Western Kentucky.
Bring your friends. Bring your energy.
Let’s light up the last night of the year together.
For more information visit facebook.com/events/1387591649678650