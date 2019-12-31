New Years Eve at Hazelnut Farms
Hazelnut Farms 816 Eastwood Fisherville Road, Louisville, Kentucky 40023
New Years Eve at Hazelnut Farms
Hazelnut Farm will present A New Year's Eve in the Four Seasons on December 31, 2019 from 7:00pm to 1:00 am, taking place at Hazelnut Farm and featuring a chef's curated coursed meal, open premium bar and live music. All culminating towards an Hazelnut Farm Wedding Package giveaway worth over $15,000 and a midnight countdown.
- Welcomed with specialty cocktails as doors open at 7:00pm
- Passed hors d'oeuvres inspired by the four seasons
- A coursed chef's dinner from a renowned local chef
- Dancing with live entertainment from Diamond Empire Band and surprise entertainment elements
- Dessert wall and late night snack
- A midnight countdown with New Year's Eve flair & favors
- Event end time of 1:00am - with Premium open bar until 12:30am
For more information visit hazelnutfarmevents.com
Info
Hazelnut Farms 816 Eastwood Fisherville Road, Louisville, Kentucky 40023 View Map