New Years Eve at Hazelnut Farms

Hazelnut Farm will present A New Year's Eve in the Four Seasons on December 31, 2019 from 7:00pm to 1:00 am, taking place at Hazelnut Farm and featuring a chef's curated coursed meal, open premium bar and live music. All culminating towards an Hazelnut Farm Wedding Package giveaway worth over $15,000 and a midnight countdown.

Welcomed with specialty cocktails as doors open at 7:00pm

Passed hors d'oeuvres inspired by the four seasons

A coursed chef's dinner from a renowned local chef

Dancing with live entertainment from Diamond Empire Band and surprise entertainment elements

Dessert wall and late night snack

A midnight countdown with New Year's Eve flair & favors

Event end time of 1:00am - with Premium open bar until 12:30am

For more information visit hazelnutfarmevents.com