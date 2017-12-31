New Years Eve Live!

Fourth Street Live! 411 S. Fourth Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

New Years Eve Live!

Join us for Louisville's Biggest New Year's Eve Party!!!

with Live! music by From Paris and the only Ball Drop in town!!!

21+

Doors at 8pm - 2 am!

General Admission: Free

VIP Ticket Includes:

- All inclusive Food and Beverage Packages from 9pm- Midnight with beverages, entertainment, party favors, and more!

-Complimentary Champagne toast

-Post Midnight Food Voucher

-All Access to PBR Louisville, Tavern on Fourth, Tavern Hall, and the Sports and Social Club

For more information visit 4thstlive.com

Fourth Street Live! 411 S. Fourth Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Parties & Clubs
