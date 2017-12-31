New Years Eve Live!
Join us for Louisville's Biggest New Year's Eve Party!!!
with Live! music by From Paris and the only Ball Drop in town!!!
21+
Doors at 8pm - 2 am!
General Admission: Free
VIP Ticket Includes:
- All inclusive Food and Beverage Packages from 9pm- Midnight with beverages, entertainment, party favors, and more!
-Complimentary Champagne toast
-Post Midnight Food Voucher
-All Access to PBR Louisville, Tavern on Fourth, Tavern Hall, and the Sports and Social Club
For more information visit 4thstlive.com