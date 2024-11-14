× Expand Newport Aquarium Come tour Newport Aquarium - the region’s most unique wedding venue!

Newport Aquarium Wedding Show

Come tour Newport Aquarium - the region’s most unique wedding venue! Meet our experienced wedding specialists and see why we were voted “Best Place to Have a Wedding in Northern Kentucky” by NKY Magazine readers and a WeddingWire Couple’s Choice Award winner!

Visit tasting stations with an array of delicious food provided by some of our catering partners and enjoy a variety of beverages served at the cash bar. Take a leisurely stroll through the Aquarium while connecting with some of the region’s leading wedding vendors and register for prize giveaways as you imagine your dream wedding. Advance ticket purchase is required.

For more information call 8004063474 or visit newportaquarium.com