Newport Oktoberfest festival delivers an authentic Bavarian experience-with free admission for all guests.
Event Highlights:
Date and Venue
September 12-14, 2025 - Newport's Festival Park at the Levee - Just steps from the Newport Aquarium
Admission
Completely free, offering fun for all ages
Culinary Offerings
Festival favorites like Schmidt's Famous Sausages, Glier's Goetta, and Moerlein Lager House are returning-plus exciting new food vendors. Don't miss the "Winner Winner Chicken Dinner", featuring half a roasted chicken with braised cabbage, German potato salad, and a one-liter beer (served in a commemorative stein) for just $29.99
.
Live Music and Entertainment
Two lively music venues promise something for every vibe:
Warsteiner Tent - Immerse yourself in traditional German music, Stein Hoist competitions, and the iconic Chicken Dance.
Glier's Goetta Tent - Enjoy energetic local bands playing contemporary and festive tunes
Festive Contests and Games
Test your strength and spirit with fan favorites such as:
Brat Toss
Hammerschlagen (nail-hitting game)
Log Sawing
Stein Hoist competitions
Family Fun and Cultural Flair
Immerse yourself in German traditions and Cincinnati's rich cultural heritage with family-friendly atmosphere, great food, cold brews, inflatables, and lively communal spirit.
About Newport Oktoberfest
Held each year at Newport's Festival Park on the Levee, just across the river from Cincinnati, Newport Oktoberfest celebrates Bavarian culture with live music, authentic German cuisine, interactive contests, and community camaraderie. It's a beloved tradition that brings the joy of Oktoberfest to the Greater Cincinnati region.
