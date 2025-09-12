× Expand Newport Oktoberfest Newport Oktoberfest

Newport Oktoberfest festival delivers an authentic Bavarian experience-with free admission for all guests.

Event Highlights:

Date and Venue

September 12-14, 2025 - Newport's Festival Park at the Levee - Just steps from the Newport Aquarium

Admission

Completely free, offering fun for all ages

Culinary Offerings

Festival favorites like Schmidt's Famous Sausages, Glier's Goetta, and Moerlein Lager House are returning-plus exciting new food vendors. Don't miss the "Winner Winner Chicken Dinner", featuring half a roasted chicken with braised cabbage, German potato salad, and a one-liter beer (served in a commemorative stein) for just $29.99

.

Live Music and Entertainment

Two lively music venues promise something for every vibe:

Warsteiner Tent - Immerse yourself in traditional German music, Stein Hoist competitions, and the iconic Chicken Dance.

Glier's Goetta Tent - Enjoy energetic local bands playing contemporary and festive tunes

Festive Contests and Games

Test your strength and spirit with fan favorites such as:

Brat Toss

Hammerschlagen (nail-hitting game)

Log Sawing

Stein Hoist competitions

Family Fun and Cultural Flair

Immerse yourself in German traditions and Cincinnati's rich cultural heritage with family-friendly atmosphere, great food, cold brews, inflatables, and lively communal spirit.

About Newport Oktoberfest

Held each year at Newport's Festival Park on the Levee, just across the river from Cincinnati, Newport Oktoberfest celebrates Bavarian culture with live music, authentic German cuisine, interactive contests, and community camaraderie. It's a beloved tradition that brings the joy of Oktoberfest to the Greater Cincinnati region.

URL:

Website: https://evvnt.com/events/?_ev_id=3223438

Date and Time: Friday, 12 September 2025 at 17:00 - Sunday, 14 September 2025 at 18:00

Venue details: Festival Park, East Park Drive, Newport, Kentucky, 41071, United States

For more information call 513-882-2951 or visit evvnt.com/events/?_ev_id=3223438