NEWPORT OKTOBERFEST SEPT. 23- SEPT. 25 FREE ADMISSION AT NEWPORT'S FESTIVAL PARK (RIVERBOAT ROW)

Newport Oktoberfest

Join us at Newport Festival Park for the return of Newport Oktoberfest!

This classic and historic event features free live entertainment all weekend from some of the area's top German bands. There will be cold beers, warm brats, and a whole lot more to celebrate this wonderful Cincinnati tradition.

View the full schedule, menus, and competitions at thingstodocincinnati.com/newport-oktoberfest