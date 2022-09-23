Newport Oktoberfest

Festival Park 100 Riverboat Row, Newport, Kentucky 41072

Newport Oktoberfest

Join us at Newport Festival Park for the return of Newport Oktoberfest!

This classic and historic event features free live entertainment all weekend from some of the area's top German bands. There will be cold beers, warm brats, and a whole lot more to celebrate this wonderful Cincinnati tradition.

View the full schedule, menus, and competitions at thingstodocincinnati.com/newport-oktoberfest

Info

Festival Park 100 Riverboat Row, Newport, Kentucky 41072
Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink
Google Calendar - Newport Oktoberfest - 2022-09-23 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Newport Oktoberfest - 2022-09-23 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Newport Oktoberfest - 2022-09-23 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Newport Oktoberfest - 2022-09-23 00:00:00 ical
Google Calendar - Newport Oktoberfest - 2022-09-24 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Newport Oktoberfest - 2022-09-24 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Newport Oktoberfest - 2022-09-24 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Newport Oktoberfest - 2022-09-24 00:00:00 ical
Google Calendar - Newport Oktoberfest - 2022-09-25 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Newport Oktoberfest - 2022-09-25 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Newport Oktoberfest - 2022-09-25 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Newport Oktoberfest - 2022-09-25 00:00:00 ical