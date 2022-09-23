Newport Oktoberfest
to
Newport on the Levee 1 Levee Way, Newport, Kentucky 41071
×
Newport Oktoberfest brings a true Munich feeling with its large fest tent atmosphere. Like the traditional Oktoberfest beer tents, this entire event is underneath tents with all the food, drinks, and fun you can imagine!
For more information, please visit on Facebook - Oktoberfest Newport
Info
Newport on the Levee 1 Levee Way, Newport, Kentucky 41071
Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Kids & Family, Outdoor