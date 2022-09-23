Newport Oktoberfest

to

Newport on the Levee 1 Levee Way, Newport, Kentucky 41071

Newport Oktoberfest brings a true Munich feeling with its large fest tent atmosphere. Like the traditional Oktoberfest beer tents, this entire event is underneath tents with all the food, drinks, and fun you can imagine!

For more information, please visit on Facebook - Oktoberfest Newport

Info

Newport on the Levee 1 Levee Way, Newport, Kentucky 41071
Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Kids & Family, Outdoor
to
Google Calendar - Newport Oktoberfest - 2022-09-23 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Newport Oktoberfest - 2022-09-23 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Newport Oktoberfest - 2022-09-23 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Newport Oktoberfest - 2022-09-23 00:00:00 ical