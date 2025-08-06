NIBROC Festival - Corbin

GET READY FOR THE ANNUAL NIBROC FESTIVAL!

NIBROC will be August 6th-9th in 2025.

Please bring the family and join us in celebrating the fine City of Corbin and its citizens!

Carnival rides, live entertainment, food, craft and commercial sales vendors. Cornhole, 3 on 3 Basketball, Tennis and the annual Volleyball Smash. Fun for all ages!

Hope to see you there!

For more information, please call 606.528.6390 or visit on Facebook - NIBROC Festival