NIbroc Festival

Three days of fun, family and friends on Main Street, Downtown Corbin. Headlining NIBROC are the three nights of FREE Concert Entertainment on our outdoor stage. Nibroc is a community wide event, with activities planned to allow participation by all age groups. Traditional events include a car and motorcycle show; a 2K Run/Walk; closing of the streets party; Miss Nibroc Scholarship Pageant; two local stages with a variety of entertainment; contests and games for children; crafts food and activity booths; two parades and carnival rides the entire week of the festival.

For more information call (606) 528-6390 or visit southernkychamber.com