NIbroc Festival
Downtown Corbin Corbin, Kentucky
NIbroc Festival
Three days of fun, family and friends on Main Street, Downtown Corbin. Headlining NIBROC are the three nights of FREE Concert Entertainment on our outdoor stage. Nibroc is a community wide event, with activities planned to allow participation by all age groups. Traditional events include a car and motorcycle show; a 2K Run/Walk; closing of the streets party; Miss Nibroc Scholarship Pageant; two local stages with a variety of entertainment; contests and games for children; crafts food and activity booths; two parades and carnival rides the entire week of the festival.
For more information call (606) 528-6390 or visit southernkychamber.com