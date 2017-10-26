Nicholas Kristof to Speak at UK

University of Kentucky 410 Administration Drive, Lexington, Kentucky 40506

Nicholas Kristof to Speak at UK

Nicholas Kristof, two-time Pulitzer Prize winner and well-known columnist with The New York Times, will speak at 6 p.m. Oct. 26 in Kincaid Auditorium at the Gatton College of Business and Economics.

Kristof’s talk, “A Path Appears: How Students Can Change the World,” is sponsored by the Office of the Provost, the College of Arts and Sciences, the Gatton College of Business and Economics, and the School of Journalism and Media.

The event is free and open to all UK students, faculty, staff and the Lexington community.

For more information visit uknow.uky.edu

