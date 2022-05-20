A Night with Comedian Jeff Allen
Glema Mahr Center for the Arts 2000 College Drive, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Jeff Allen combines clean, hilarious humor with inspiration like no other comedian working today. Performing comedy for over three decades, Jeff is regarded as one of the premiere clean comedians working today. Most of his humor centers on marriage and living with teenagers – material to which everyone can relate.
For more information call (270) 821-2787 or visit glemacenter.org