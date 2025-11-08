× Expand Little Colonel Playhouse A Night of Comedy

A Night of Comedy at Little Colonel Playhouse

Tickets $25 (includes 2 beers, 2 wine or 2 soft drinks)

Produced by Laughing Dad Entertainment

Get ready for another hilarious night of laughter as LCP, with Laughing Dad Entertainment, presents an all-new evening of stand-up comedy. This funfilled event returns with fresh comic faces who are masters of their craft. This PG-rated show is perfect for a fun night out with friends and family. Last year’s show sold out and we encourage you to get your tickets early.

Rated PG (16+).

For more information call (502) 241-9906 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/