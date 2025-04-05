× Expand Frazier History Museum Flyer

The second annual Night at the Frazier gala will take place on Saturday, April 5, 2025, bringing together our friends and partners to support the mission of the museum and experience a night filled with entertainment, culinary delights, and all things Kentucky!

A museum takeover with gallery access and live music, bringing back late night entertainment by Tony and the Tan Lines, the evening will mark the official opening of Love & Marriage, a new exhibition showcasing the history of wedding traditions in our state. We will present the second Owsley Brown Frazier Impact Award to recognize the contributions of an esteemed individual to history, the Frazier, and the Commonwealth of Kentucky.

Jim Beam, Horse Soldier, Kentucky Peerless, and other distillers will pour Bourbon and cocktails. RK Bluegrass and Michaelis will serve small plates and light bites. Bluegrass trio Esteemed Colleagues and yacht rock party band Tony & the Tan Lines will play live music sets.

Guests can enjoy a variety of activations:

- Fragrance sampling of an extinct Kentucky flower [the Falls of the Ohio Scurfpea]!

- Roaming & 360 photo ops from Rivertown Photo Booths

- Kentucky-oke (Kentucky karaoke!) in our Guys & Dolls Lounge

- An Elvis appearance!

- A game called “What the What?”

- Love & Marriage exhibition tours

- Full exhibition & gallery access

- Silent auction

- Rooftop access

Semi-formal or cocktail attire in black & white is encouraged. Valet parking is available.

LATE NIGHT AT THE FRAZIER GUESTS: 7:30 P.M.–MIDNIGHT

- 7:30 p.m.: Doors Open (Gallery Access)

- 9 p.m.: Late Night Party

- Midnight: End

For more information call 502.753.5663 or visit fraziermuseum.org