"Night of the Living Dead"

"Night of the Living Dead" performed by Hardin County Playhouse at the Historic State Theater,

Adapted by Lori Allen Ohm from the George Romero Film.

Fallout from a satellite probe shot to Venus returns to Earth carrying mysterious radiation that transforms the unburied dead into flesh-eating zombies. Seven people trapped in an isolated farmhouse, held hostage by the ravenous ghouls, begin to turn on each other as the dead encroach.

This gripping blend of horror laced with touches of black humor envelops the audience in the action and brings all the fright of the cult classic to life unfolding into a shocking theatrical ending. Beware: This show requires a gore factor !!

Performances: October 13, 14, 15, 19, 20, 21 at 7:00 p.m.

October 16, 22 at 3:00 p.m.

October 28 at 11:00 p.m.

For more information visit hardincountyplayhouse.com