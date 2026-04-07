Night at the Museum

to

KMAC - The Kentucky Museum of Art and Craft 715 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Night at the Museum is a time for guests to enjoy a creative evening filled with art, music, cocktails, and snacks! Each ticket includes: Admission to KMAC's current exhibitions, live music from Jazztron, guided tours, art-making activities, and one free cocktail, glass of wine, OR bourbon pour.

For more information call 5025890102 or visit kmacmuseum.org/night-at-the-museum

Info

KMAC - The Kentucky Museum of Art and Craft 715 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
Art & Exhibitions, Crafts, Food & Drink, Kids & Family
5025890102
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Night at the Museum - 2026-04-11 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Night at the Museum - 2026-04-11 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Night at the Museum - 2026-04-11 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Night at the Museum - 2026-04-11 18:00:00 ical