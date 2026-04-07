Night at the Museum
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KMAC - The Kentucky Museum of Art and Craft 715 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
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KMAC
A couple painting with watercolor.
Night at the Museum is a time for guests to enjoy a creative evening filled with art, music, cocktails, and snacks! Each ticket includes: Admission to KMAC's current exhibitions, live music from Jazztron, guided tours, art-making activities, and one free cocktail, glass of wine, OR bourbon pour.
For more information call 5025890102 or visit kmacmuseum.org/night-at-the-museum
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KMAC - The Kentucky Museum of Art and Craft 715 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
Art & Exhibitions, Crafts, Food & Drink, Kids & Family