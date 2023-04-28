Night at the Museum - Explorium of Lexington
Explorium of Lexington 440 W. Short St., Lexington, Kentucky 40507
Attend this gala fundraiser supporting the Explorium children’s museum
Night at the Museum
It’s the grownups’ turn!
The Explorium of Lexington is hosting Night at the Museum, an adults-only, fun-filled evening featuring exhibits, activities, a silent auction, drinks, heavy hors d’oeuvres and more!
Friday, April 28 from 7-10 pm. Place your order now for tickets for this unique fundraiser, and support the Explorium’s mission of inspiring children’s imagination and curiosity.
Click the link to the event website below for tickets and more information.
