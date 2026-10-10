× Expand Cork N Crust A Night with Neeley: Bourbon Dinner

Join us on Thursday, October 22 at 6 p.m. for A Night with Neeley, a special evening of Kentucky bourbon featuring Neeley Family Distillery of Sparta, Kentucky.

With a whiskey-making tradition spanning 11 generations, the Neeley family knows a thing or two about crafting exceptional spirits. Throughout the evening, guests will enjoy a curated tasting of Neeley bourbons and spirits, exploring the unique flavors, family history, and craftsmanship behind each pour.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a Cork N Crust event without some great food! We’ll have a buffet-style dinner featuring our gourmet pizzas cut party-style and our signature Corkscrews, making it easy to grab a bite between tastings while keeping the bourbon as the star of the evening. We’ll also welcome guests with a few savory appetizers to kick things off.

Whether you’re a seasoned bourbon enthusiast or just beginning to explore Kentucky’s favorite spirit, this is your chance to enjoy great bourbon, delicious food, and even better company.

Space is limited, so reserve your seat and get ready to sip, savor, and discover a little Kentucky history, one pour at a time!

For more information call 8594312675.