Night of Hope Benefits St. John Center for Homeless Men

Congregation Adath Jeshurun will present a Pre-Selicot “Night of Hope” to benefit St. John Center beginning at 7:30 PM on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Adath Jeshurun, 2401 Woodbourne Avenue. The evening features performing artist Jonathan Wood and is free of charge and open to the public. A free will offering will support St. John Center for Homeless Men.

St John Center has been in operation since 1984 and provides street outreach to Louisville’s homeless neighbors, an emergency day shelter and social service center, and a Permanent Supportive Housing Program for homeless men. Last year, 1,818 homeless men visited St. John Center over 60,000 times for refuge, support, and a path out of homelessness. Of those men, 192 moved into permanent housing last year. Between January 21 and June 30 of 2019, the street outreach team connected 499 homeless individuals to services, shelter, and support.

The congregation of Adath Jeshurun has hosted a pre-Selichot evening to raise awareness of, and support for, needs in the community since 2005. Selichot are penintential prayers and poems recited in Jewish communities starting on the Saturday night before the Jewish New Year, or Rosh Hashanah, all the way through Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement. The Night of Hope concert will conclude at 9 PM with refreshments and will be followed by a Selichot Worship Service. All are welcome.

Jonathan Wood is a highly collaborative artist whose music spans genres. He has recorded with Catherine Irwin, Old Baby, and Jay Jayle and released several solo projects. He has performed all over the nation, as well on local stages including the Forecastle Festival. On September 21st, he will bring together a musical ensemble that includes Louisville artists Bob Dixon and Angela Scharfenberger, and Cantor David Lipp.

For more information call (502) 398-3509 or visit stjohncenter.org