Night Risers Con

Izzy's Little Creepers, LLC. presents the Zombie Walk on October 27 from 6-7 p.m. The Zombie Walk is a kick-off to the Night Risers Con, which takes place October 28-29 at the Pritchard Community Center.

The Night Risers Con is a convention based on horror, film, comics, sci-fi, paranormal, and all things zombie.

This event will include celebrities, vendors, games, entertainment, cars, motorcycles, and more.

Proceeds benefit local charities and non-profit organizations.

Though the convention takes place October 28-29, the Night Risers Con will kick off on October 27 with a Zombie Walk in downtown Elizabethtown at 6 p.m. (beginning at Roxie's and ending at Bourbon Barrel Tavern).

Visit the website for a schedule of events for each day. Activities on Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

For more information visit nightriserscon.com