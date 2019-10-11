Night Sky Program at Lincoln's Birthplace

Abraham Lincoln Birthplace will host the annual Night Sky Program at the Knob Creek unit of the park on Friday, October 11th. Eastern Kentucky University will conduct the program which begins at 8:00 pm and will provide telescopes for night sky viewing. Visitors are encouraged to bring a flashlight, wear sturdy shoes, and weather appropriate clothing.

This program is a great way to experience the park at night while enjoying a casual and informal tour of the night sky. No reservations are required.

In the event of inclement weather, the event will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019 at the same time and location.

For more information call (270) 358-3137 or visit nps.gov/abli.