Night Sky Tour: Field Observations

Saturday, May 15

9 to 10pm

$10 per person (YES Card approved)

Registration required

All ages welcome; Children accompanied by adult

Please arrive at the 9pm start time in front of the JSP Art Barn adjacent to the parking lot, and leave by the 10pm end time.

Join NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador, Dan Price of Starpointe Astronomy, to explore the night sky at Josephine Sculpture Park! Thanks to a donation from the Holman Enterprises Leadership Team, Dan will set up a camera and monitor to enhance your night sky observations while maintaining COVID-19 safety guidelines.

Masks required. Please maintain at least 6ft distance from participants not from your household.

For more information call (502) 352-7082 or visit josephinesculpturepark.org