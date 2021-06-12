Night Sky Tour: Field Observations
to
Josephine Sculpture Park 3355 Lawrenceburg Road, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601
Saturday, June 12
9:30 to 10:30pm
$10 per person; pre-registration required
All ages welcome; Children accompanied by adult
Please arrive at the 9:30pm start time in front of the JSP Art Barn adjacent to the parking lot, and leave by the 10:30pm end time.
Join NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador, Dan Price of Starpointe Astronomy, to explore the night sky at Josephine Sculpture Park! Thanks to a donation from the Holman Enterprises Leadership Team, Dan will set up a camera and monitor to enhance your night sky observations while maintaining COVID-19 safety guidelines.
Masks required. Please maintain at least 6ft distance from participants not from your household.
Starpointe Astronomy and JSP are ecstatic to host monthly Night Sky Tours as a member of the NASA Museum Alliance.
For more information call (502) 352-7082 or visit josephinesculpturepark.org