Night Sky Tour: Field Observations

Saturday, March 20

8:30 to 9:30pm

$10 per person; pre-registration required

(Yes Card Approved**)

Please arrive at the 8:30pm start time in front of the JSP Art Barn adjacent to the parking lot, and leave by the 9:30pm end time (this is NOT like past NSTs during which you could come and go throughout the event).

Join NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador, Dan Price of Starpointe Astronomy, to explore the night sky at Josephine Sculpture Park! Thanks to a donation from the Holman Enterprises Leadership Team, Dan will set up a camera and monitor to enhance your night sky observations while maintaining COVID-19 safety guidelines.

Masks required. Please maintain at least 6ft distance from participants not from your household.

Starpointe Astronomy and JSP are ecstatic to host monthly Night Sky Tours as a member of the NASA Museum Alliance.

**Yes Card holders (Yiftee eGift Card provided to Just Say Yes participants) may purchase registration for their student with Yes Card funds.

For more information call (502) 352-7082 or visit josephinesculpturepark.org