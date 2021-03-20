Night Sky Tour: Field Observations
to
Josephine Sculpture Park 3355 Lawrenceburg Road, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601
Saturday, March 20
8:30 to 9:30pm
$10 per person; pre-registration required
(Yes Card Approved**)
Please arrive at the 8:30pm start time in front of the JSP Art Barn adjacent to the parking lot, and leave by the 9:30pm end time (this is NOT like past NSTs during which you could come and go throughout the event).
Join NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador, Dan Price of Starpointe Astronomy, to explore the night sky at Josephine Sculpture Park! Thanks to a donation from the Holman Enterprises Leadership Team, Dan will set up a camera and monitor to enhance your night sky observations while maintaining COVID-19 safety guidelines.
Masks required. Please maintain at least 6ft distance from participants not from your household.
Starpointe Astronomy and JSP are ecstatic to host monthly Night Sky Tours as a member of the NASA Museum Alliance.
**Yes Card holders (Yiftee eGift Card provided to Just Say Yes participants) may purchase registration for their student with Yes Card funds.
For more information call (502) 352-7082 or visit josephinesculpturepark.org