Night Sky Tour: March Moon Madness

Registration is required by 5pm the day before the tour. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

Explore the night sky every month at JSP with NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador, Dan Price. Tours include an interactive presentation and a guided view of the night sky through our telescope! JSP is a proud member of the NASA Museum Alliance.

The Moon, our constant celestial companion, takes center stage this month as we explore the only other world humans have walked on. A presentation and telescopic observations reveal the Moon’s history and beauty. You’ll even be able to get a picture of the Moon on your smartphone through our telescopes! Chairs are provided.

For more information call (502) 352-7082 or visit josephinesculpturepark.org