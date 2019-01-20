Night of the Wolf Moon Eclipse at Bernheim

Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest KY S.R. 245/Clermont Road , Clermont, Kentucky 40110

Night of the Wolf Moon Eclipse at Bernheim

A fun event for kids and families to come out to learn and observe the night sky. Program includes snacks, coffee and hot chocolate; telescopes are not needed, but binoculars are recommended.

Registration is required; Members $20, Non-members $30, with the exception of the weekend entrance fee of $5 per vehicle which applies to non members. Registration and program fee due by 4 pm the day prior to the start of program, to register call 502-955-8512.

For more information call (502) 955-8512 or visit bernheim.org

Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest KY S.R. 245/Clermont Road , Clermont, Kentucky 40110
502-955-8512
