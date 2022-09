Nightlites at the Ogle: Teddy Talks Schumann

Creating passionate music that is brilliantly crafted, Robert Schumann was still a tortured soul. Teddy Abrams deconstructs this masterwork with his engaging commentary to illuminate the genius of this composer and this symphony.

For more information callĀ 502.587.8681 or visitĀ louisvilleorchestra.org/concert/ogle-teddy-talks-schumann/