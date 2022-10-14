Nightlites at the Ogle: Teddy Talks Schumann

Paul W. Ogle Center, Indiana University Southeast 4210 Grant Line Road, Kentucky 47150

Creating passionate music that is brilliantly crafted, Robert Schumann was still a tortured soul. Teddy Abrams deconstructs this masterwork with his engaging commentary to illuminate the genius of this composer and this symphony.

