Nightmare On Liberty St

× Expand Prova Spirits Prova Spirits

Halloween Pop-Up at Prova Spirits

Join us at Prova Spirits for a festive Halloween pop-up filled with spooky charm and seasonal spirit. Enjoy our Halloween-themed cocktails, hauntingly fun décor, and a few special treats for our furry friends, including pup cups for your costumed companions.

Bring your friends—two- or four-legged—and raise a glass to a spirited night of Halloween fun at Prova.

For more information call 502-606-5366 or visit provaspirits.com