Nightmare On Liberty St
to
Prova Spirits 917 E Liberty St, Louisville, Kentucky 40204
Halloween Pop-Up at Prova Spirits
Join us at Prova Spirits for a festive Halloween pop-up filled with spooky charm and seasonal spirit. Enjoy our Halloween-themed cocktails, hauntingly fun décor, and a few special treats for our furry friends, including pup cups for your costumed companions.
Bring your friends—two- or four-legged—and raise a glass to a spirited night of Halloween fun at Prova.
For more information call 502-606-5366 or visit provaspirits.com