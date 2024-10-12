× Expand Saint Joseph Hospital Foundation Yes, Mamm! Yes, Cerv! 5KSaint Joseph Hospital Foundation

Ninth Annual Yes, Mamm! Yes, Cerv! 5K

The Saint Joseph Hospital Foundation’s annual Yes, Mamm! Yes, Cerv! 5K is back for its ninth year, bringing together and celebrating local cancer survivors. The race will be held in Nicholasville on Saturday, Oct. 12, at 9 a.m., at the RJ Corman Railroad Group Headquarters, located at 101 R.J. Corman Drive.

Funds raised from the race will support local cancer survivors and patients.

The Yes, Mamm! Yes, Cerv! 5K, presented by RJ Corman Railroad Group, is open to runners of all ages. Proceeds from the race will support Yes, Mamm! Yes, Cerv! programs statewide, providing free mammography and cervical cancer screenings, diagnostic testing and program support to underinsured and uninsured patients across Kentucky.

Cost:

$40 for adults and $20 for children ages 3-17. Team registration is $75 for two members and $150 for four members.

The race begins promptly on Oct. 12 at 9 a.m. – rain or shine. Registration for the Yes, Mamm! Yes, Cerv! 5K includes a commemorative T-shirt, race bib, and race medal.

For more information about the Yes, Mamm! Yes, Cerv! 5K, call 859.313.1704.

To register, visit https://supportsaintjoseph.rallybound.org/yes-mamm-yes-cerv-5k.