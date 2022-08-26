NITE SHIFT rocks Concert in the Park

Rough River Dam State Resort Park 450 Lodge Road, Falls of Rough, Kentucky 40119

NITE SHIFT rocks Concert in the Park

If you love old rock and roll from the 60's and 70's then don't miss Nite Shift. This group have been playing together since their high school days in the 70's and love performing music from that era. Thanks to the folks at Wright Implement for making this free concert possible.

For more information, please call 270.257.2311 or visit parks.ky.gov

Info

Rough River Dam State Resort Park 450 Lodge Road, Falls of Rough, Kentucky 40119
Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family, Leisure & Recreation, Theater & Dance
270.257.2311
please enable javascript to view
Google Calendar - NITE SHIFT rocks Concert in the Park - 2022-08-26 08:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - NITE SHIFT rocks Concert in the Park - 2022-08-26 08:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - NITE SHIFT rocks Concert in the Park - 2022-08-26 08:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - NITE SHIFT rocks Concert in the Park - 2022-08-26 08:00:00 ical