NITE SHIFT rocks Concert in the Park

If you love old rock and roll from the 60's and 70's then don't miss Nite Shift. This group have been playing together since their high school days in the 70's and love performing music from that era. Thanks to the folks at Wright Implement for making this free concert possible.

For more information, please call 270.257.2311 or visit parks.ky.gov